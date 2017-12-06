No suspects identified in Findlay murder

No suspects have been identified in a Findlay homicide that took place Nov. 25, police say.

Brian A. McQuistion, 42, was found dead by police after officers responded to 231 E. Foulke Ave., Apt. 2. Police received a call at 8:03 p.m. Nov. 25 from an acquaintance who had stopped to see McQuistion and discovered he had been shot.

Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring said Wednesday that police had at least four people of interest, but not enough evidence to identify a suspect.

The department has interviewed about 10 people, some of them multiple times, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police at 419-424-7150 or call Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and a reward could be issued if a tip leads to an arrest.

