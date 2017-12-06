MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

No suspects identified in Findlay murder

Posted On Wed. Dec 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

No suspects have been identified in a Findlay homicide that took place Nov. 25, police say.
Brian A. McQuistion, 42, was found dead by police after officers responded to 231 E. Foulke Ave., Apt. 2. Police received a call at 8:03 p.m. Nov. 25 from an acquaintance who had stopped to see McQuistion and discovered he had been shot.
Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring said Wednesday that police had at least four people of interest, but not enough evidence to identify a suspect.
The department has interviewed about 10 people, some of them multiple times, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police at 419-424-7150 or call Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.
Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and a reward could be issued if a tip leads to an arrest.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Christmas concert set Sunday

Light Up Fostoria tour this weekend

Christmas toy drive deadline nears

Santa's hours

Are you a Savvy Senior?

Ohio News

Cleveland's Progressive Field Ballpark

Cleveland Indians extend safety netting at ballpark for 2018 

Posted On06 Dec 2017
ECOT 2017 Grads

Court won't halt funding reductions for online school ECOT 

Posted On06 Dec 2017
New baby gorilla at the Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Columbus Crew, MLS Ohio

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Boys basketball: Elmwood’s big rally tops Gibsonburg

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood trailed by 12 at halftime before blitzing Gibsonburg in the second half for a 63-55 nonconference boys basketball win
Posted On 05 Dec 2017
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP Girls Basketball Tuesday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Buckeye Central 64, Mohawk 17 Bucyrus 56, Wynford 42 Carey 47, Colonel
Posted On 05 Dec 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Defense keys H-L’s win over New Riegel

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon girls basketball coach Bob Gase went into Tuesday night’s game believing that
Posted On 05 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company