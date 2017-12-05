Fostoria plant closing, displacing 62 workers

FOSTORIA — Fostoria’s Autolite Spark Plug plant will begin closing next month and finish the shuttering by mid-2018, putting 62 people out of jobs.

The company reported the planned closing to the state on Monday.

In the mid-1990s, the Autolite plant, at 1600 N. Union St., employed about 1,000 workers. By 2007, that number was reportedly 650 workers. Employment has continued to drop since then.

The spark plug manufacturing plant began operations in Fostoria in 1936.

