UPDATE: Crash, construction causing big backups on I-75

It’s slow going on I-75 southbound in Findlay at the moment after a crash in the northbound lanes pushed a concrete barrier into the southbound lanes near the U.S. 68/Ohio 15 interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT’s OHGO.com website said the closure of the southbound left lane could last until 11 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes to just south of the Ohio 613 interchange near Van Buren. Northbound travelers are also seeing back-ups just south of the interchange to near the Hancock County 9 overpass; WFIN’s Doug Jenkins reported that the northbound back-up is adding about 15 minutes to the northbound commute.

