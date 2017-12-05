MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATE: Crash, construction causing big backups on I-75

Posted On Tue. Dec 5th, 2017
A screenshot of the traffic camera at I-75 and U.S. 68/Ohio 15 this morning shows the concrete median pushed into the southbound lanes after an accident earlier today. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

It’s slow going on I-75 southbound in Findlay at the moment after a crash in the northbound lanes pushed a concrete barrier into the southbound lanes near the U.S. 68/Ohio 15 interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT’s OHGO.com website said the closure of the southbound left lane could last until 11 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes to just south of the Ohio 613 interchange near Van Buren. Northbound travelers are also seeing back-ups just south of the interchange to near the Hancock County 9 overpass; WFIN’s Doug Jenkins reported that the northbound back-up is adding about 15 minutes to the northbound commute.

