Robocall complaint refiled with state elections commission

A complaint has been refiled with the Ohio Elections Commission about a lack of identification, or a disclaimer, on anti-sales tax robocalls made days prior to the Nov. 7 election in Hancock County.

The calls urged voters to turn down a quarter-percent sales tax increase. Tax revenue would have been used to construct a jail expansion and county office building.

The tax was defeated by a nearly 3 to 1 margin.

The two-part complaint was earlier rejected by the state agency because it cited the state’s “false statement” campaign law. Chris Hughes, with the elections commission, said the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that law unconstitutional. As a result, the entire complaint was rejected and returned to Deb Cook, who refiled, citing the lack of a disclaimer.

“We sent a new complaint with just the disclaimer portion,” Cook said.

She filed the complaint on behalf of a group called Families for Safety and Security, which supported the tax measure.

The complaint said in a robocall on Nov. 2, an anonymous caller asked, “Were you aware that the Hancock County commissioners voted themselves a pay raise?”

“This is a blatant lie,” the complaint said. “As per Ohio law, elected officials’ salaries are determined by the state and raises can only go into effect during a new term.”

The complaint also said robocaller TRZ Communications, an Akron company, violated state law by failing to identify the source of the call.

On all of the robocalls from Nov. 2 through Nov. 7, “the opposition caller did not identify themselves and there was no disclaimer on any of the calls, which is required under the law,” the complaint said.

TRZ Communications is owned by Thomas Zawistowski and was the vendor for the robocalls.

“Hancock County voters deserve transparency in the electoral process,” and filing the complaint “is the first step in achieving that goal,” according to a cover letter with the original complaint.

The letter hopes the state will “rule in our favor and require TRZ Communications to disclose the organization who funded these robotic calls in a deliberate attempt at disseminating … false information to voters across the county.”

The elections commission previously said it would not consider the complaint until February because of a backlog of cases.

