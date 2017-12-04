MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

More deer killed in Hancock, most nearby counties

Posted On Mon. Dec 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Hunters in Hancock and most surrounding counties killed more deer this year during Ohio’s weeklong deer-gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Across Ohio, hunters checked 72,814 white-tailed deer during the weeklong deer-gun hunting season that ended Sunday. Last year, hunters in Ohio checked 66,758 deer over the weeklong deer-gun season.
In Hancock County, hunters killed 529 deer during the week, compared with 454 last year.
Deer-kill numbers also rose in seven nearby counties. Those figures, with last year’s number in parentheses, are: Hardin: 529 (477); Henry: 371 (345); Putnam: 359 (274); Sandusky: 275 (219); Seneca: 868 (835); Wood: 342 (286); Wyandot: 757 (716).
The only exception in the area was Allen County, where 341 deer were killed, down from 363 last year, ODNR said.
Two days of deer-gun season remain, on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.
The muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2018, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

