Fostoria woman injured in Tiffin Avenue crash

A Fostoria woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. today in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Laurin Johnson, 28, of Fostoria, was exiting a private drive onto Tiffin Avenue when she pulled her 2005 Mercury Montego into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Mitchell Heacock, 30, of Arlington. The Sierra collided with the Montego.

Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She was cited by Findlay police for failure to yield from a private drive.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed by Mac & Bob’s Towing.

Assisting at the accident scene was the Findlay Fire Department.

