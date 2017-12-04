Automotive parts maker gets tax break to bring 91 jobs to Fostoria

FOSTORIA — Treves, maker of automotive parts, today won a state tax credit to create 91 jobs in Fostoria, paying an average of $37,362 per year.

Treves, headquartered in Paris, will move into a vacant building on Corporate Drive at Fostoria Industrial Park. It is not clear when the company will start operations. Treves is expected to create 91 jobs by year-end 2020, the State Development Services Agency reported.

The payroll tax credit, 1.186 percent over seven years, would be worth $3.4 million. It was approved today by the State Tax Credit Authority.

Treves offers a range of seats, covering materials, textiles, acoustics, thermal and aerodynamic shields, door panels, interior systems, and components.

