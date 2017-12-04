MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bascom

Posted On Mon. Dec 4th, 2017
BASCOM — A New Riegel man and two Tiffin residents were arrested after a chase by law enforcement officers in Tiffin and Hopewell Township this afternoon, according to the Advertiser-Tribune.

Cyle Carter and Constance Norman, both of Tiffin, and Robert Norville Jr. of New Riegel were arrested after the chase ended on Township Road 109 near Bascom.

In November, warrants were issued for the arrests of Carter and Norville Jr. for burglary, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin and Fostoria police departments, and the State Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.

