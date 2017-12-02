Fire on Payne Avenue destroys car

A fire at 1712 Payne Ave. Friday at 11:37 p.m. affected a car and some of the house siding, according to the Findlay Fire Department.

The fire began in the car in the driveway, according to the fire department, and melted some of the house siding.

There is not an official damage estimate, but the passenger side of the car was a loss. The fire took eight minutes to put out and 16 people responded according to the fire department.

No one was injured in the fire and the incident is under investigation.

