Bids opened for Hancock County courthouse painting

A Piqua company submitted the apparent low bid of $58,900 for interior painting of the county courthouse when bids were opened Thursday morning.

Brian Brothers Painting and Restoration said via the bid documents it would begin two weeks after notice it received the bid and complete the work within 35 days.

The work will include public spaces on all floors of the courthouse, with slight variations in colors based on the amount of light available on each floor, said Commissioner Tim Bechtol, who oversaw the bid opening.

A majority of the project will be funded with a grant through the Ohio Historical Society, the county will pay the remainder. The county applied for up to $50,000, a portion of payment made to the state historical organization through an agreement by Rover Pipeline’s parent company, Energy Transfer Partners, for demolition of an eastern Ohio historic residence during pipeline construction. Each county along the pipeline’s route was eligible to apply.

The project was estimated at $80,000. Bids will be reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office before the commissioners take action during an upcoming regular meeting, Bechtol said.

The commissioners usually meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the first floor conference room at 514 S. Main St.

Other bids received, the amount, with beginning and ending period, were: Edward L. Myers Co., Findlay, $75,500, begin work Jan. 16 with completion in 60 days; Helms Construction Inc., Findlay, $68,900, begin after signed contract, completion in 70 days, and possibly sooner; Meyer Restoration Inc., Piqua, $62,500, begin Jan. 2, completion in 30 days; Quality Masonry Co. Inc., Marion, $87,200, begin Jan. 3, completion in 60 days; and Martin Painting and Coating Co., Grove City, $74,400, begin in December, completion in 30 days.

