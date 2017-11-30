MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bids opened for Hancock County courthouse painting

Posted On Thu. Nov 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Piqua company submitted the apparent low bid of $58,900 for interior painting of the county courthouse when bids were opened Thursday morning.

Brian Brothers Painting and Restoration said via the bid documents it would begin two weeks after notice it received the bid and complete the work within 35 days.

The work will include public spaces on all floors of the courthouse, with slight variations in colors based on the amount of light available on each floor, said Commissioner Tim Bechtol, who oversaw the bid opening.

A majority of the project will be funded with a grant through the Ohio Historical Society, the county will pay the remainder. The county applied for up to $50,000, a portion of payment made to the state historical organization through an agreement by Rover Pipeline’s parent company, Energy Transfer Partners, for demolition of an eastern Ohio historic residence during pipeline construction. Each county along the pipeline’s route was eligible to apply.

The project was estimated at $80,000. Bids will be reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office before the commissioners take action during an upcoming regular meeting, Bechtol said.

The commissioners usually meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the first floor conference room at 514 S. Main St.

Other bids received, the amount, with beginning and ending period, were: Edward L. Myers Co., Findlay, $75,500, begin work Jan. 16 with completion in 60 days; Helms Construction Inc., Findlay, $68,900, begin after signed contract, completion in 70 days, and possibly sooner; Meyer Restoration Inc., Piqua, $62,500, begin Jan. 2, completion in 30 days; Quality Masonry Co. Inc., Marion, $87,200, begin Jan. 3, completion in 60 days; and Martin Painting and Coating Co., Grove City, $74,400, begin in December, completion in 30 days.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

C'mon Fostoria! Lighten Up!

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Ohio News

New baby gorilla at the Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Columbus Crew, MLS Ohio

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA State Finals At Canton Tom Benson Stadium Thursday’s Game Division II Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Off

Prep sports: Wadsworth’s Baughman earns Ohio Mr. Football

By ERIC FRANTZ MaxPreps.com WADSWORTH –“Wow.” That was the response many uttered this fall when watching Wadsworth quarterback
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Off

Reinhard shoots first buck

Photo provided to the Review Times Big Buck Elmwood freshman Morgan Reinhard bagged her first deer, and it was a big one during her first youth
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company