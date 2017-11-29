MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria man sentenced for role in burglaries

Posted On Wed. Nov 29th, 2017
A Fostoria man was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay over $1,000 in restitution to the victims of a burglary he completed with a co-defendant in December 2016.

Andre Murphy, 24, was charged with two counts of burglary. Both burglaries occurred Dec. 20, 2016, at one home in Fostoria and a second in Arcadia.

Visiting retired Wood County Judge Robert Pollex gave Murphy three years in prison on each count, to be served concurrently. The sentence will also be served concurrently with a sentence out of Seneca County for burglary.

The judge also asked Murphy to pay $710 to Laurie Hammond and $300 to Gregory Hatfield, who own the homes Murphy burgled.

Murphy must also serve three years of post-release control when he gets out of prison.

Murphy was represented by Gene Murray, a Fostoria lawyer. Assistant prosecutor Colleen Limerck presented the case.

Murphy’s co-defendant in the case, Kasey Kole, was a sentenced to three years in prison in September for two counts of burglary, to be served consecutively, and faces a $5,000 fine and three years of post-release control when he gets out of prison. Additionally, he was ordered to pay $1,100 in restitution to his victims.

Hammond was in court today as Murphy was sentenced and said she forgave him for his actions, but he needed to be held accountable.

