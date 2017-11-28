Hancock County ADAMHS receives state, federal grants

The Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services has received two grants that will allow for an expansion of addiction and mental health services.

According to a press release, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has awarded Hancock County ADAMHS a two-year grant, for $85,000 each year, to expand substance use treatment services for youth.

“The Youth Treatment Implementation Grant provides us with an opportunity to build an array of substance use treatment and support services that are not currently available,” said Precia Stuby, ADAMHS board executive director.

The grant will allow Hancock County ADAMHS to partner with the Allen-Auglaize-Hardin and Putnam County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services boards to implement a new program for youth addiction services.

Specifically, ADAMHS said the board will implement “evidence-based

substance use treatment strategies as well as alternative peer groups for youth and adolescents across the region,” via partnerships with the Family

Resource Center, Pathways Counseling Center, and local Family First Councils.

A second grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, in the amount of $149,411 for two years, will be used to improve mental health care in the county’s justice system.

ADAMHS said the grant will also be used to expand the current screening and

assessment policies and practices, while improving both data collection and sharing information across providers.

Comments

comments