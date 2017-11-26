Homicide reported on East Foulke Avenue in Findlay

A man was found dead from a “suspected gunshot wound” in a Findlay apartment Saturday night, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Police reported Sunday morning that the department received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot at 231 E. Foulke Ave.

The door of apartment #2 was open when police arrived. They entered and found the deceased man, who was the only person in the apartment.

His identity has not been released by Findlay police. An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County coroner, the department said.

Police are investigating and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

