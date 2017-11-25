Trouble brewing with Fostoria’s Tim Hortons?

FOSTORIA — A real estate sign placed at the construction site of Fostoria’s Tim Hortons surprised many this week, leading officials to question the eatery’s future in town.

Zelnik Realty Group of Columbus placed a for-sale sign outside the North Countyline Street property Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Eric Keckler said he was caught off guard by the sign and immediately attempted to contact Westerville-based property owner Rensko Holdings.

“We’ve tried to contact them to see what’s going on, because up until now, they’ve assured us that it was June (2018) at the latest for a start date with completion no later than September of next year,” Keckler said.

Rensko purchased several residential properties along North Countyline Street and originally planned to have the city’s first Tim Hortons fast food franchise up and running by June of this year.

However, construction came to a sudden halt after crews leveled the homes — leaving nothing but a fenced-off lot covered with tall grass, weeds, and a sign that reads “coming soon.”

Construction on the 1,980-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru was then rescheduled for next spring after unforeseen costs led to Rensko temporarily pulling the plug on the project.

With no word from the property owner on why a real estate agency is involved, the mayor said he’s uncertain about the project’s future.

