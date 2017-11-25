Thousands of vehicles stopped during law enforcement campaign

Posted On Sat. Nov 25th, 2017
A northwest Ohio law enforcement effort called “Lights for Lives” resulted in 2,238 vehicles being stopped and 1,038 citations being issued during a 60-hour period last week.
The Findlay district of the State Highway Patrol and nearly 30 other law enforcement agencies worked together on the campaign, which began early Nov. 20 and ended at noon Nov. 22.
The goal was for police to activate their overhead lights and stop as many vehicles that committed traffic violations as possible, “to save as many lives as possible.”
“During the 60-hour period there were no lives lost as the result of a traffic crash in the 12-county area,” the patrol reported.
Thirty-four impaired drivers were arrested during the enforcement effort.

