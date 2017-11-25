Liberty-Benton falls to Marion Local 31-13

WAPAKONETA — Liberty-Benton had a tough enough task in trying to slow down defending state champion Marion Local in Friday’s Division VI state football semifinal.

Add in some costly turnovers and penalties and it got even tougher for the Eagles.

L-B couldn’t overcome its early mistakes, and Marion Local took advantage as the Flyers beat the Eagles 31-13 at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field to advance to its seventh-straight state final.

“We had some great field position and our defense had some life to it yet. We just made some, besides the penalties and those things, we made some uncharacteristic decisions and I don’t know where we were at to start the game,” L-B coach Tim Nichols said. “Mentally, it was just kind of like we were overwhelmed a little bit. Credit to (Marion Local), they never really let us get settled down in the whole first half.”

The Flyers (14-0), ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll, advanced to take on No. 2 Kirtland (14-0) in the state championship on Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Kirtland beat Nelsonville-York 44-0 in the other Division VI state semifinal.

L-B, playing in its fourth state semifinal, finished 12-2.

