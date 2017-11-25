MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Liberty-Benton falls to Marion Local 31-13

Posted On Sat. Nov 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WAPAKONETA — Liberty-Benton had a tough enough task in trying to slow down defending state champion Marion Local in Friday’s Division VI state football semifinal.
Add in some costly turnovers and penalties and it got even tougher for the Eagles.
L-B couldn’t overcome its early mistakes, and Marion Local took advantage as the Flyers beat the Eagles 31-13 at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field to advance to its seventh-straight state final.
“We had some great field position and our defense had some life to it yet. We just made some, besides the penalties and those things, we made some uncharacteristic decisions and I don’t know where we were at to start the game,” L-B coach Tim Nichols said. “Mentally, it was just kind of like we were overwhelmed a little bit. Credit to (Marion Local), they never really let us get settled down in the whole first half.”
The Flyers (14-0), ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll, advanced to take on No. 2 Kirtland (14-0) in the state championship on Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Kirtland beat Nelsonville-York 44-0 in the other Division VI state semifinal.
L-B, playing in its fourth state semifinal, finished 12-2.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I Mentor 27, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21 Pickerington Cent. 41, Cin. Colerain 28
Posted On 25 Nov 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Upper Sandusky halts Gillig, New Riegel

UPPER SANDUSKY — Brianna Gillig poured in a game-high 36 points with 14 rebounds, but Upper Sandusky combatted it with four players in
Posted On 25 Nov 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Burns, Elmore power H-L past Fostoria

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BASCOM — As season openers go, Hopewell-Loudon girls basketball coach Bob Gase was pleased. The Chieftains
Posted On 24 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company