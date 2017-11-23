MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Volunteers serve up huge holiday meal in Findlay

Posted On Thu. Nov 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

More than 300 volunteers — using 73 turkeys and 195 pounds of butter — created a successful Thanksgiving Day community dinner at Findlay’s StoneBridge Church.
Organizers planned for 2,400 people. The Rev. Michael Wise, lead pastor of the church, said this year’s better weather might draw a larger crowd than in years past. Meals were also available for carryout and by delivery.
Kelly Galer, operations manager for the church, was in charge of the event. She said at least 309 volunteers were needed to prepare and serve the big meal.
Some other churches send groups to work on just sweet potato casserole. Some people just debone turkey in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
Volunteers began work at 8 a.m. Sunday. Galer said people who couldn’t work on Thanksgiving Day came to volunteer earlier in the week.
Both she and Wise stressed that it isn’t just a StoneBridge endeavor. Many other churches sent groups of volunteers, organizations like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts helped, and local businesses as well as individuals donated food.
“This isn’t just about StoneBridge… There’s no way we could do this all on our own,” Wise said.
They had planned for 64 turkeys and ended up with 73. The menu also included stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, bread and desserts.
Galer said they started with 41 bags of stuffing but decided they needed to triple it. They had 100 cans of green beans — and those were 101-ounce cans. There were 88 cans of sweet potatoes and 30 hams.
The shopping list also included 195 one-pound blocks of butter. No, that’s not a typo. Galer said butter is in almost everything, including potatoes, sweet potatoes, and used to crisp the turkeys.

Courier reporter Sara Arthurs will have more on Friday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I AT SPRINGFIELD Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30 AT
Posted On 21 Nov 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I AT SPRINGFIELD Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30 AT
Posted On 20 Nov 2017
Off

Junior high basketball: H-L, Van Buren boys split

Hopewell-Loudon and Van Buren split a pair of junior high boys basketball teams on Monday, with H-L taking the eighth-grade contest 51-18 and Van
Posted On 20 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company