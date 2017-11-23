Escaped Wood County inmate captured

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has captured a convicted felon who escaped from a work-release job in Portage on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Franklin Paul Damon Jr., 39, was at his work-release job along South Dixie Highway near Portage when he walked away from the work site. He was captured Wednesday.

Daman is serving time at the Northwest Community Correction Center after his conviction on a charge of gross sexual imposition in Wood County.

The sheriff’s office says Damon is classified as a Tier 1 sex offender.

