MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Bowling Green

Posted On Thu. Nov 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BOWLING GREEN — Two people died and three others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash just south of Bowling Green.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Rudolph Road at 2:36 p.m.
The crash involved a Ford Explorer that was eastbound on U.S. 6 and a Ford Focus that was southbound on Rudolph Road, the sheriff’s office said. The Focus failed to yield or stop at a stop sign at the intersection, causing the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Both front-seat occupants of the Focus were pronounced dead at the scene. A rear-seat passenger in the car was critically injured and was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.
The occupants of the Explorer were in stable condition and were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.
The names of the accident victims are being withheld until families are notified.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I AT SPRINGFIELD Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30 AT
Posted On 21 Nov 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I AT SPRINGFIELD Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30 AT
Posted On 20 Nov 2017
Off

Junior high basketball: H-L, Van Buren boys split

Hopewell-Loudon and Van Buren split a pair of junior high boys basketball teams on Monday, with H-L taking the eighth-grade contest 51-18 and Van
Posted On 20 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company