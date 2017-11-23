2 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — Two people died and three others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash just south of Bowling Green.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Rudolph Road at 2:36 p.m.

The crash involved a Ford Explorer that was eastbound on U.S. 6 and a Ford Focus that was southbound on Rudolph Road, the sheriff’s office said. The Focus failed to yield or stop at a stop sign at the intersection, causing the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Both front-seat occupants of the Focus were pronounced dead at the scene. A rear-seat passenger in the car was critically injured and was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.

The occupants of the Explorer were in stable condition and were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the accident victims are being withheld until families are notified.

