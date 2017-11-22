Wood County sheriff searching for escaped felon, sex offender

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a convicted felon who escaped from a work release job in Portage on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Franklin Paul Damon Jr., 39, was serving time at the Northwest Community Correction Center after his conviction on a charge of gross sexual imposition in Wood County.

He was at his work release job along South Dixie Highway near Portage when he walked away from the work site.

The sheriff’s office says Damon is classified as a Tier 1 sex offender. He has associates in Toledo, Bowling Green and Northwood.

Anyone with information on Damon’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-354-9001.

