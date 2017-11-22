MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bettsville councilman sentenced in public indecency case

Posted On Wed. Nov 22nd, 2017
Bettsville Councilman Stan Poe entered a no contest plea in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Wednesday morning to a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of public indecency. Judge Mark Repp then found him guilty of the charge.

Repp imposed a fine of $150, sentenced him to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended, imposed a two-year probationary period, and ordered Poe to undergo an exam by Firelands Counseling Services.

The maximum sentence for such an offense is a $250 fine and 30 days in jail.

