Fostoria levy officially passes

FOSTORIA — All the votes are in and passage of the Fostoria city levy is now official.

Seneca, Wood and Hancock county boards of election met Tuesday to count provisional ballots, or walk-in votes, from the Nov. 7 general election.

The highly-debated 6-mill property tax levy, which passed by a mere 50 votes on election night, actually picked up a few votes after 71 provisional votes were counted Tuesday. According to the final results, the levy passed with 51.3 percent of the overall vote. The vote total was 1,098 in favor and 1,043 opposed.

In Seneca County, the levy passed with 672 (51.45 percent) voting in favor and 634 voting against.

In Wood County, the levy passed with 112 (60.22 percent) voting in favor and 74 voting against.

Voters in Hancock County rejected the levy with 314 (48 percent) for the measure and 335 against.

The levy is expected to generate nearly $3.5 million to the general fund by 2022 and is a key component of the city’s five-year plan to get out of fiscal emergency.

Fostoria was placed in fiscal emergency by State Auditor Dave Yost in 2016 due to a deficit in the general fund.

