Blitz of holiday deals starts soon

Posted On Tue. Nov 21st, 2017
Black Friday is seeming like a quaint old notion when local stores will be offering discounts Wednesday and Thursday. Some of them have already been offering discounts on their websites and will roll out more on Thursday.

But shopping in brick-and-mortar stores over Thanksgiving/Black Friday is still a big deal, said Jacob Jacoby, marketing professor at New York University. Stores will be offering deep discounts on some items to draw crowds, who will invariably buy additional goods.

In its brick-and-mortar store at Findlay Village Mall, Elder-Beerman is offering “doorbuster” deals starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Then it will turn up the heat when it opens at 11 a.m. Thursday, giving gift cards — one of them will be for $500 — to the first 200 customers. It will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Kohl’s and Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. Thursday. Kohl’s will stay open through Thursday and Friday, closing at midnight Friday. Best Buy will be open through Thursday night, closing at 1 a.m. Friday, and then reopening at 8 a.m. Friday. It will then remain open until 10 p.m. Friday.

Walmart’s in-store deals will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, though the store will be open all day Thursday and Friday.

TJ Maxx will not be open Thursday. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Findlay Village Mall will be closed Thursday. It will be open for Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

