Fostoria man killed in Seneca County crash

A Fostoria man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Seneca County early Sunday, the Fremont post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troy J. Schmitz, 25, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup south on Seneca County 7 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road around 12:15 a.m., the patrol said. The truck hit a utility pole and came to rest overturned in a ditch.

Schmitz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol.

The patrol is investigating the crash and believes alcohol to be a factor.

Bascom Fire and Emergency Medical Service, John’s Towing and Recovery, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and American Electric Power Company assisted at the scene.

