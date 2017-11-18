UF Oilers defeat Rams to advance in Division II playoffs

The University of Findlay football team earned its first-ever Division II NCAA playoff victory by defeating the No. 2-ranked Shepherd University Rams 29-17 in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, today.

According to the official website of Oilers Athletics, Findlay trailed the Rams 17-9 at the end of the first half, then prevented the Rams from scoring in the second half while adding 20 points of their own.

The game improves the Oilers’ record to 10-2 on the year, and gave the Rams, now 10-1, their first and only loss of the year.

Findlay will take on the Assumption Greyhounds next Saturday, Nov. 25 in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Greyhounds finished the regular season 9-1 and were ranked No. 15 in the country, according to the website.

Comments

comments