Putnam County sheriff warns against high water in roads
Posted On Sat. Nov 18th, 2017
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the county is experiencing flooding on the roads.
Officials are out putting up high water signs, but according to a press release, there are not enough signs to place everywhere there is high water.
The office says to avoid water on the roadways and warns citizens not to drive through the water.
The release does not specify which roads have been closed.