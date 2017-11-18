Ohio, Michigan state troopers compete in contest; remind fans to remain sober

Next weekend, either the Michigan State Police will be wearing scarlet and grey or the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be wearing blue and maize.

The MSP and the OSHP recently partnered on a video reminding both Buckeye fans and Wolverine fans not to drink and drive during the Ohio State-Michigan game on Nov. 25.

But there’s a catch. Both organizations released the video on their respective Facebook pages. The department with fewer likes on their video by Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. will have to don the other team’s colors.

As of Nov. 18, OSHP has 789 likes on their Facebook video while MSP has 928 likes.

You can watch the OSHP video here and the MSP video here.

