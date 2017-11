High water closes part of US 224, several state routes

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has closed Hancock 18 north of Allen Township 213 and Cass Township 215 from Hancock 18 to Cass Township 236 Saturday due to high water on the roads.

They also issued warnings around several roads due to high water on Saturday.

These include:

U.S. 224 between Red Hawk and Enon Church in Biglick Township

US 224 from Hancock 140 East in Liberty Township

Ohio 103 near Hancock 9 in Van Buren Township

Ohio 235 near Orange Township 29

Ohio 613 near Hancock 140 and Allen Township 142

Ohio 235 south of U.S. 224 in Blanchard Township

Ohio 613 between I-75 to 5B

Ohio 330 south of Ohio 568 in Biglick Township

Hancock 139 north of Ohio 12 in Liberty Township

Comments

comments