Hancock 99 crash injures four people

Posted On Sat. Nov 18th, 2017
A crash Saturday at 1:15 p.m. on Hancock 99 at Speedway Drive sent four people to the hospital with injuries, according to the Findlay Police Department.

James Montgomery, 23, of Findlay, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 east on Hancock 99 in the wrong lane. Michael Smith, 32, of Findlay, was headed west on Hancock 99 in the left lane. Montgomery swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting Smith and struck Smith’s car in the process. Montgomery was cited for driving left of center.

Hanco EMS took Mongtomery, Smith, and three passengers in Smith’s car to Blanchard Valley Hospital. The passengers included Whitney Smith, 31, of Findlay, a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old, who was unharmed.

