Findlay roads closed by high water
Posted On Sat. Nov 18th, 2017
The Findlay Police Department released a list of road closures due to high water at 11:11 p.m. Saturday.
They are:
- Swing Avenue from Main to Cory streets
- Hancock County 300 at Denny’s restaurant
- Prentiss Avenue from Anna to Bolton streets
- Bolton Street from Rector to Lesa avenues
- 18th Street from Flowers Avenue to Pershing Street
- 19th Street from Candlewick Drive to Pershing Street
- Candlewick Drive from 19th Street to Knollwood Drive
- Howard Street at Broad Avenue
- Rear entrance to West Trenton Avenue Walmart
- River Road from Stanford Parkway to Hancock County 140
- South River Road at Broad Avenue