MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

BREAKING: Wind advisory issued

Posted On Sat. Nov 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Sunday for Hancock, Seneca, Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Lucas counties, according to a report at 7 p.m. Cities impacted include Findlay, Tiffin and Fremont.

The wind advisory is attributed to a strong cold front predicted to move across the area.

The service predicts south winds of 15 to 20 mph will turn to the northwest and increase to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph possible, resulting in possible downed branches and power lines. Objects that are not secured such as trash cans or lawn furniture may be blown away.

Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions, the weather service said. Motorists should use caution, especially motorists in high-profile vehicles, the service reported.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Results Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM Mentor 23, Cle. St. Ignatius 21 Region
Posted On 17 Nov 2017
Off

Cavs slip past Clippers in OT

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 39 points, Kevin Love added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth
Posted On 17 Nov 2017
Off

Area collegians: Rutter makes all-tourney team

COLUMBUS — St. Wendelin graduate Allie Rutter, a Columbus State Community College sophomore, was honored after the Cougars finished fourth
Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company