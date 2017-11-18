BREAKING: Wind advisory issued

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Sunday for Hancock, Seneca, Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Lucas counties, according to a report at 7 p.m. Cities impacted include Findlay, Tiffin and Fremont.

The wind advisory is attributed to a strong cold front predicted to move across the area.

The service predicts south winds of 15 to 20 mph will turn to the northwest and increase to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph possible, resulting in possible downed branches and power lines. Objects that are not secured such as trash cans or lawn furniture may be blown away.

Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions, the weather service said. Motorists should use caution, especially motorists in high-profile vehicles, the service reported.

