BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Hancock, Seneca, Allen, Putnam, Henry counties

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood warning for Hancock, Allen, Putnam and Seneca counties, and southeastern Henry County, until 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

At 5:13 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain had fallen over the area. Over 2 inches of rain have already fallen, and the heavy rain will cause flooding, the service reported.

Locations that will experience flooding include Findlay, Fostoria, Bluffton, McComb, Arlington, Arcadia, Rawson, Vanlue, Van Buren, Mount Blanchard, Benton Ridge, Jenera, Mount Cory, Williamstown, Lima, Ottawa, Columbus Grove and Leipsic.

