Minor flooding reported at Eagle Creek

After 2.57 inches of rain fell on Findlay, the National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a flood warning for Eagle Creek until Sunday morning.

At 7 p.m. today, the creek level was reported to be 9.9 feet (flood stage is 9 feet), with minor flooding occurring and more minor flooding forecast, according to the weather service.

The creek is forecast to rise to near 10 feet this evening, then fall below flood stage late tonight.

At 10 feet, water from Eagle Creek impacts portions of South Blanchard Street, Brookside Drive, Fremont and Graceland avenues. The intersections of Beechmont Drive with Fairmont and Rosemont Drives also flood.

Eagle Creek flows from south to north, and joins the Blanchard River at Findlay.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as the water may be deeper than it appears.

Comments

comments