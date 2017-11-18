Minor flooding predicted for Blanchard River at Findlay

More than 2.5 inches of rain fell today at Findlay, and the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood warning for the Blanchard River at Findlay from late tonight to Monday afternoon.

Minor flooding is forecast for the Blanchard. At 7 p.m., the river level at Findlay was 9.4 feet and rising, the weather service reported. Minor flood stage starts at 11 feet, and moderate flood stage begins at 12 feet.

The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage by late tonight and reach near 11.9 feet by Sunday afternoon, falling below flood stage Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

At a 12-foot level, water would impact River Street and Apple Alley on the west side of Findlay, Blanchard Street between Sandusky and Main Cross streets, and several streets south of Clinton Court near Riverside Park, the National Weather Service reported.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as the water may be deeper than it appears.

