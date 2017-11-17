MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wind advisory in effect starting Saturday

Posted On Fri. Nov 17th, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories in effect Saturday into Sunday for northwest Ohio, ahead of anticipated wind gusts of 50 mph or higher.

The advisory is in effect for Hancock, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday; and for Hardin County from noon Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely, with gusts of 50 mph or higher possible throughout Saturday evening into overnight Sunday.

