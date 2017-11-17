UPDATE: New Riegel man dies in morning crash

Dennis Rosier, 63, New Riegel, died at Mercy Tiffin Hospital following a crash this morning at U. S. 224 and Ohio 18.

Rosier was driving a white Ford 4×4 F350 pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into several U-Haul trucks parked at Rock Run Bulk Foods.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Don Pratt said the preliminary investigation indicates the Ford was pulling a trailer that was carrying a commercial ice maker when it made a right turn from Market Street onto Ohio 18. The trailer flipped and the Ford crashed into five U-Haul trailers and one extra large U-Haul truck.

Pratt said at the scene it was believed Rosier had a pre-existing medical condition involving his heart and that could be a contributing factor to the accident.

Columbia Gas also responded to the scene where the crash caused a gas line to leak.

The accident remains under investigation.

