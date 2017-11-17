MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATE: New Riegel man dies in morning crash

Posted On Fri. Nov 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Dennis Rosier, 63, New Riegel, died at Mercy Tiffin Hospital following a crash this morning at  U. S. 224 and Ohio 18.
Rosier was driving a white Ford 4×4 F350 pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into several U-Haul trucks parked at Rock Run Bulk Foods.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Don Pratt said the preliminary investigation indicates the Ford was pulling a trailer that was carrying a commercial ice maker when it made a right turn from Market Street onto Ohio 18. The trailer flipped and the Ford crashed into five U-Haul trailers and one extra large U-Haul truck.
Pratt said at the scene it was believed Rosier had a pre-existing medical condition involving his heart and that could be a contributing factor to the accident.
Columbia Gas also responded to the scene where the crash caused a gas line to leak.
The accident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Area collegians: Rutter makes all-tourney team

COLUMBUS — St. Wendelin graduate Allie Rutter, a Columbus State Community College sophomore, was honored after the Cougars finished fourth
Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Off

Prep Football: Bower, Noblit first-team all-district

Hopewell-Loudon’s Alec Bower and Van Buren’s Clay Noblit earned first-team honors as the Northwest District Media Board selections
Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 15 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company