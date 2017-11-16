Report: Rep. Goodman’s inappropriate conduct was with another man

State Rep. Wes Goodman resigned Wednesday after he was confronted with evidence of inappropriate conduct with another man inside his Riffe Center office, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Goodman, 33, a first-term Republican from Cardington, represented the 87th House District, which includes Wyandot County and a piece of western Seneca County.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, R-Clarksville, met with Goodman soon after the speaker became aware of an incident in the lawmaker’s office that involved a male in a consensual situation, the Dispatch reported.

No harassment complaint, sexual or otherwise, was filed against Goodman, who is married, the Dispatch said. But someone who knew of or witnessed the incident informed House Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe, the newspaper said.

Rosenberger’s office is not releasing additional details of the conduct, the Dispatch said. Brad Miller, a spokesman for Rosenberger, said the incident did not involve Statehouse staffers or other legislative members.

Rosenberger and Goodman agreed, Miller said, “that it was activity unbecoming of a state representative,” the Dispatch reported.

