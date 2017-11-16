P-G’s Breece, L-B’s Dobbins headline all-NW District grid selections

Liberty-Benton’s A.J. Dobbins and Pandora-Gilboa’s Jared Breece, who have helped their teams reach the regional football finals, earned player of the year honors and over 20 area players received first-team honors in the Northwest District Media Board selections released on Thursday.

Dobbins, a senior linebacker for an 11-1 Liberty-Benton team that will face Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) today in a regional final at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium, was selected the defensive player of the year in Division VI.

Breece, a junior quarterback who will lead the 10-2 P-G Rockets against unbeaten Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) in a regional championship game at Clyde, shared Division VII offensive player of the year honors with Convoy Crestview’s Drew Kline.

A two-way starter, Dobbins was named both the defensive player of the year and offensive lineman of the year in the Blanchard Valley Conference all-league voting. Defensively, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound senior had a team-high 132 tackles, including 27 tackles for losses, for a unit that posted six shutouts during the regular season and has allowed just 25 points in two postseason games.

Breece has led P-G to its best record since 2008 and its second playoff appearance in a decade. The 6-1, 175-pound junior completed 118 of 189 passes for 1,818 yards and 23 touchdowns during the regular season, while rushing for 640 yards and another 10 TDs.

Dobbins and Breece had familiar company on the first- and second-team all-Northwest District teams.

Liberty-Benton senior quarterback Austin May (1,573 yards, 19 TDs passing; 526 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and kicker Eli Heaster (49-55 PATs, 3 FG) were first-team Division VI picks on offense, while defensive back Will Poling (50 tackles, 4 ints.) joined Dobbins on the first-team defense.

Breece had two teammates join him on the Division VII first-team offense: receiver Carter Nofziger (59 receptions, 780 yards, 10 TDs) and senior lineman Ethan Steiner.

Findlay landed a pair of first-team all-district players in senior linebacker Cam Dillon and senior kicker Chase Wilcox. Dillon had 45.4 total tackles, including team highs in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5). Wilcox was a perfect 36 for 36 in PAT conversions and connected on 5 of 6 field goal attempts.

McComb and Mohawk, who both qualified for the Division VII playoffs, had a number of all-district selections.

Linebacker Brice Markel (114 tackles, 25 tackles for loss), defensive back Tanner Schroeder (6 ints.) and lineman Andrew Smith (92 tackles, 14 sacks) were first-team picks from a McComb defense that ranked No. 1 in the BVC. Offensive lineman Christian Currie and running back Kheaghan Loe earned second-team honors for the Panthers.

Junior receiver Zach Hayman (33 recps, 458 yards, 11 TDs) and offensive lineman Chris Klopp (6-4, 210, jr.) were first-team offensive picks for Mohawk, along with defensive lineman Nick Theis (78 tackles) and defensive back Parker Brown (90 tackles, 4 ints.). Quarterback Keith Jenkins and defensive lineman Alec Bollinger earned second-team spots for the Warriors.

Arlington’s Ben Slough, who averaged 42.2 yards on 47 kicks, was the first-team punter in Division VII and Hopewell-Loudon’s Alec Bower, the BVC’s Defensive Lineman of the Year (101 tackles), earned first-team honors on the defensive line.

Leipsic offensive lineman Corey Plassman, defensive lineman Noah Puente and linebacker Braydon Niese were second-team picks, along with North Baltimore receiver David Patterson, Hopewell-Loudon linebacker Donovan Bickelhaupt and Arlington defensive back Caleb Price.

Ada’s high-octane passing combination of quarterback Seth Conley and receiver Chase Sumner were first-team picks in Division VI. Conley completed 191 of 344 passes for 2,475 yards and 29 TDs, with Sumner snaring 84 of those throws for 1,180 yards and 14 TDs. Offensive lineman Jakob Hoschak was a second-team selection for the Bulldogs.

Carey had a pair of all-district players in first-team defensive lineman Grant Frederick (58 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and second-team linebacker Jordan Clauss.

Patrick Henry also had two all-district selections in guard Damian Lanzer, a first-team offensive lineman, and second-team defensive lineman T.J. Rhamy.

Riverdale running back Aidan Loveridge and defensive backs Dakota Bricker of Bluffton and Lakota’s Lucas Streacker, Colton Rader of Lakota were also second-team picks in Division VI.

Ottawa-Glandorf receiver Richie Knowlton, a 6-1, 190-pound senior who caught 41 passes for 538 yards and 6 TDs, earned first-team honors in Division V. Running back Daniel Beemer and defensive lineman Bret Llewellyn were second-team picks for the Titans.

Van Buren defensive lineman Clay Noblit (112 tackles, 26 tackles for losses, 6 sacks) was also a first-team selection in Division V, with running back Jacob Leal and offensive lineman Matthew Iliff earning second-team recognition for the Knights.

Fostoria quarterback Skyler Garcia and Redmen receiver Devin Mauricio landed spots on the Division VI second team offense as well.

Upper Sandusky had two second-team all-district selections in Division IV: offensive lineman Connor Johnston, a two-way first-team all-Northern 10 Conference pick, and sophomore linebacker Nate McMillan.

PREP FOOTBALL

All-Northwest Ohio

Division I

First team Offense

ENDS — Patrick Mappe, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 165, sr.; Tyrik Barbine, Toledo Start, 6-2, 200, sr.; Jasean Rader, Toledo Whitmer, 5-7, 155, sr.

LINEMEN — Chris Redway, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 275, jr.; Owen Alder, Toledo Start, 6-3, 275, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Riley Keller, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 195, soph.

BACKS — Legend Tucker, Toledo Start, 5-9, 175, sr.

KICKER — Chase Wilcox, Findlay, 5-11, 159, sr.; Eric Filby, Toledo Whitmer, 5-10, 175, sr.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — Cavon Butler, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, 270, jr.

LINEBACKERS — Kaleb Breitner, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 186, sr.; Cam Dillon, Findlay, 6-3, 218, sr.

BACKS — Sam Stickels, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 175, sr,; PaSean Wimberly, Toledo Whitmer, 5-9, 160, jr.

PUNTER — Austin Long, Toledo Whitmer, 6-4, 220, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Devon Ragland, Toledo Start; Dylan Rogers, Toledo Start; Owen Adler, Toledo Start; Jeremy Collier, Toledo Start; Devin Williams, Toledo Start; Kobe Myers, Toledo Whitmer; Keon Gatlin, Toledo Whitmer; Nick Munson, Toledo Whitmer; Dylan Houghtlen, Toledo Whitmer; Luke Beadle, Toledo Whitmer; Josh Close, Toledo Whitmer; Tanner Rickle, Findlay; Owen Morse, Findlay; Adam Gilbert.

Division II

First team Offense

ENDS — Adam Beale, Holland Springfield, 5-9, 155, sr.; Kamrin Knowlton-Goings, Ashland, 6-5, 185, sr.; Trey Reddick, Oregon Clay, 6-0, 155, jr.

TIGHT END — Keaton Upshaw, Lima Senior, 6-7, 230, sr.

LINEMEN — Austin Beier, Toledo St. John’s, 6-4, 280, sr.; Tyler Long, Holland Springfield, 6-4, 293, sr.; Cole Ragan, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 260, sr.; Brian Dooley, Toledo St. John’s, 6-7, 265, sr.; John Valentine, Ashland, 6-2, 320, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Keagan Armitage, Ashland, 6-2, 208, sr.

BACKS — Nick Schneider, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-10, 165, sr.; Malachi Wyse, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 180, jr.

KICKER — Kyle Rhonehouse, Holland Springfield, 6-2, 190, jr.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — Ralph Burdo, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 215, sr.; Shawn Newsome, Fremont Ross, 6-1, 205, sr.; Matt Fortner, Sylvania Northview, 6-5, 265, soph.; Josh Bever, Ashland, 6-3, 240, jr.

LINEBACKERS — Dallas Gant, Toledo St. John’s, 6-3, 220, sr; Ben Allen, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 205, jr.; Josh McCormick, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 200, sr.

BACKS — Dane Hullibarger, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 200, sr.; Roger Burling, Fremont Ross, 6-2, 165, sr.; Kevontae Tyson, Lima Senior, 6-0, 155, sr.

PUNTER — Noah Hotz, Fremont Ross, 5-11, 160, jr.

SECOND team Offense

ENDS — Ty Bezek, Perrysburg, 6-1, 195, sr.; LaKeith Jackson, Holland Springfield, 5-9, 165, sr.; Bryke Williams, Ashland, 5-8, 160, sr.

LINEMEN — Nathan Barney, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 250, sr.; Keishawn Flowers, Toledo St. Francis, 6-4, 345, sr.; LaMarcus Neal, Toledo Waite, 6-1, 275, sr.; Dawson Riley, Ashland, 6-0, 250, sr.

QUARTERBACK — A.J. Gucciardo, Holland Springfield, 6-1, 170, jr.; Hayden Lehmann, Fremont Ross, 6-2, 190, jr.

BACKS — Alex Gayle, Toledo St. John’s, 5-9, 180, sr.; Xavier Nichols, Lima Senior, 5-9, 205, sr.

KICKER — Tucker Ramirez, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 165, sr.

second team defense

LINEMEN — Brandon Payton, Toledo Bowsher, 5-11, 225, sr.; Jefferson Edwards, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 335, sr.; Brandon Taylor, Lima Senior, 6-3, 245, soph.; Cameron Wilson, Ashland, 5-10, 240, sr.

LINEBACKERS — Nolan Anderson, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 210, sr.; Caleb Wood, Fremont Ross, 6-0, 195, jr.; Mason Harpster, Ashland, 5-8, 185, sr.

BACKS — Jacob Neumeyer, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 175, jr.; Landon Plank, Ashland, 5-9, 165, sr.

PUNTER — Caleb Meister, Toledo St. Francis, 6-1, 195, sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keagan Armitage, Ashland.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dallas Gant, Toledo St. John’s.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Austin Beier, Toledo St. John’s.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Galyas, Oregon Clay.

HONORABLE MENTION

Owen Reef, Ashland; Manny Langston, Ashland; Mike Thomas, Fremont Ross; Brett Keeler, Holland Springfield; Ashton Helman, Holland Springfield; Jaleel King, Lima Senior; Devin Lunsford, Oregon Clay; Thomas Cluckey, Oregon Clay; Ryan Joldrichsen, Oregon Clay; Cam Corron, Sylvania Northview; Alex Sample, Sylvania Northview; Luke Pawlak, Sylvania Northview; Tyler Payton, Ronald Lyons, Toledo Bowsher; Toledo Bowsher; Kalil Frames, Toledo Bowsher; Eric Morant, Toledo Bowsher; Keith Holmes, Toledo St. Francis; Camden Skinner, Toledo St. Francis; Jay’Von Boose, Toledo Waite; Taevion Cummings, Toledo Waite; Trey Mathena, Toledo Waite; Dontrez Brown, Fremont Ross; Drake DeVore, Tiffin Columbian; Andy Schaulk, Tiffin Columbian; Carter Holck, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.

Division III

First team Offense

ENDS — Malachi Campbell, Sandusky, 5-10, 160, sr.; Logan Riehl, Clyde, 5-8, 185, sr.

LINEMEN — Vinnie Klempner, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, 260, jr.; Skyler Patrick, Sandusky, 5-11, 275, sr.; Brendon Wompler, Clyde, 6-0, 263, sr.; Seth Houston, Celina, 6-1, 240, jr.; Montrell Caldwell, Mansfield Senior, 5-11, 260, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Ja’Vez Alexander, Sandusky, 6-3, 190, sr.; Isaac McAdams, Elida, 6-3, 190, jr.

BACKS — Devon Cleghorn, Maumee, 5-8, 155, sr.; Trevon Raymore, Norwalk, 5-10, 200, jr.; Jornell Manns, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 185, sr.

KICKER — Max Corso, Sandusky, 5-10, 160, jr.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — De’Marko Craig, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 275, sr.; Domonique Kimble, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 280, sr.; Mikey Haney, Maumee, 6-4, 255, sr.; Jerrell Wells, Sandusky, 6-3, 240, sr.; Jaylan Johnson, Clyde, 6-4, 195, sr.

LINEBACKERS — Dallas Fields, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 215, sr.; Josh Jenne, Clyde, 6-2, 225, sr.; Kole Murlin, Celina, 6-1, 205, sr.; Angelo Grose, Mansfield Senior, 5-9, 170, soph.

BACKS — Dominique McClain, Toledo Woodward, 6-0, 190, jr.; Sean Blue, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, 170, sr.; Conner Long, Clyde, 5-11, 187, sr.; Tresuan Windham, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, 150, jr.; Cade Stover, Lexington, 6-5, 220, jr.

PUNTER — Jase Bowen, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 175, jr.

SECOND team Offense

ENDS — Cole Harmon, Elida, 5-9, 175, jr.; Riley Gibson, Wapakoneta, 6-2, 175, jr.

LINEMEN — Sincere Barnett, Toledo Woodward, 6-4, 265, jr.; Tyler Ross, Celina, 6-3, 260, sr.; Tyler Jenkins, Wapakoneta, 6-3, 235, sr.; Keslyr Hooper, Lexington, 6-5, 305, sr.; Anthony Hawkins, Mansfield Senior, 6-3, 260, soph.

QUARTERBACK — Trevor Burtch, Clyde, 6-1, 180, sr.

BACKS — Devon Rivers, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, 205, sr.; Burrow Alexander, Toledo Woodward, 6-1, 210, sr.; Terion Stewart, Sandusky, 5-7, 182, soph.

KICKER — Jerod Landrum, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, 160, jr.

second team defense

LINEMEN — Bobby Gillard, Toledo Woodward, 6-3, 190, sr.; Mike Purdy, Elida, 6-2, 230, jr.; Dan Tullis, Elida, 5-10, 240, jr.; Zach Miller, Wapakoneta, 5-10, 200, sr.; Michael Dwyer, Lexington, 5-10, 190, jr.

LINEBACKERS — Justin Schiets, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 220, jr.; Quay Brown, Sandusky, 6-1, 200, sr.; Christian Haney, Mansfield Senior, 6-2, 190, sr.; Devon Stroud, Lexington, 5-10, 195, sr.; Zac Cartee, Lexington, 5-10, 215, sr.

BACKS — Caleb Brown, Maumee, 5-9, 170, sr.; Andrew Parker, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, 170, jr.; Dillon Hoying, Celina, 6-0, 175, sr.; Alamar Grose, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, 185, jr.

PUNTER — Todd Simonds, Tiffin Columbian, 6-0, 175, sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ja’Vez Alexander, Sandusky.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kole Murlin, Celina.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: De’Marko Craig, Toledo Central Catholic.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Speller, Elida.

Honorable mention

Ryan Haas, Maumee; Justin Schneider, Maumee; Nick Jackson, Bowling Green; Brandon Phillips, Maumee; Nehemiah Cannon, Toledo Central Catholic; Jaron Swain, Toledo Central Catholic; Christian Warren, Toledo Rogers; Da’Monte Stewart, Toledo Rogers; Kejuan Jones, Toledo Rogers; Perrion Jones, Toledo Scott; Daryl Houston, Toledo Woodward; Akeen Suhrweier, Toledo Woodward; J.D. McNett, Defiance; Keith Williams, Sandusky; Eian Sherman, Sandusky; Cordell Irby, Sandusky; Drake Neuberger, Norwalk; Josh Welfle, Norwalk; Kaden Livingston, Norwalk; Calvonte Harper, Sandusky Perkins; Derick Campbell, Sandusky Perkins; Cy Ungerer, Clyde; Braydi Clark, Clyde; Noah Prunty, Clyde; Devin Lee, Clyde; Jamarious Loyd, Mansfield Senior; Terrance Flickinger, Mansfield Senior.

Division IV

First team Offense

ENDS — Dakota McPeak, Bellevue, 6-3, 172, sr.; Jacob Kelly, Van Wert, 5-9, 165, sr.; Carter Brooks, Shelby, 6-3, 218, sr.

LINEMEN — Garrett Lauth, St. Marys Memorial, 6-2, 315, sr.; Brock Beier, Bellevue, 5-11, 235, sr.; Cam Sauber, Wauseon, 5-8, 211, sr.; Hayden Vent, Shelby, 6-1, 275, sr.; Austin Parrigan, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Brennan Armstrong, Shelby, 6-2, 210, sr.

BACKS — Sean Perry, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 170, jr.; Everett Bueter, Wauseon, 6-2, 171, sr.; Devon Brooks, Shelby, 5-8, 175, sr.

KICKER — Gabe Vandever, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 160, jr.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — Reed Aller, St. Marys Memorial, 6-1, 245, sr.; Austin Giesige, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 220, sr.; Trevor Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-0, 223, jr.; Tim Paradiso, Port Clinton, 6-2, 170, sr.; Daniel Spencer, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 220, sr.

LINEBACKERS — Jackson Harris, St. Marys Memorial, 6-3, 200, sr.; Dylan Unverferth, Napoleon, 5-8, 190, sr.; Shawn Conover, Kenton, 6-2, 195, sr.; Uriah Schwemley, Shelby, 6-3, 206, jr.; Jacob Bailey, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 225, sr.

BACKS — Bryce McMurray, Bellevue, 5-11, 275, sr.; Brady Hill, Shelby, 5-9, 155, sr.; Jake Lowe, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 170, sr.

PUNTER — Dawson Rupp, Wauseon, 6-3, 181, sr.

SECOND team Offense

ENDS — Owen Newlove, Wauseon, 6-4, 185, sr.; Evan Smith, Bryan, 6-0, 170, sr.; Takoda Crisman, Galion, 6-0, 175, sr.

LINEMEN — Tyler Miller, St. Marys Memorial, 6-1, 205, sr.; Connor Johnston, Upper Sandusky, 6-3, 235, sr.; Zach Murphy, Port Clinton, 5-11, 315, sr.; Paul Francisco, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, 250, sr.; Hunter Tollison, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-2, 280, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Jaron Sharp, Kenton, 6-3, 195, jr.; Zac Nobis, Bryan, 6-0, 183, sr.

BACKS — Treston Francis, Bellevue, 5-11, 185, sr.; Bryce Ray, Bellevue, 5-8, 175, sr.

KICKER — Sloan Bowman, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-10, 185, sr.

second team defense

LINEMEN — Bo Kuenning, St. Marys Memorial, 6-2, 235, sr.; Matt Herold, Bryan, 6-3, 180, jr,; Drew Bagley, Van Wert, 6-3, 210, jr.; Michael Chillemi, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 240, jr.; Noah Grochowalski, Galion, 6-2, 190, jr.

LINEBACKERS — Nate McMillan, Upper Sandusky, 6-0, 170, soph.; Hunter Yackee, Wauseon, 5-10, 180, sr.; Hunter Bishop, Shelby, 6-0, 220, sr.; Trevon Trammell, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 190, jr.; Nick Arnold, Ontario, 6-0, 195, sr.

BACKS — Logan Shepard, Napoleon, 6-2, 180, jr.; Drew Jacobs, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 160, sr.; Jared Schemer, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 175, jr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brennan Armstrong, Shelby.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brady Hills, Shelby.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Reed Aller, St. Marys Memorial.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Carroll, Bellville Clear Fork.

Honorable mention

Blake Dinsmore, Bellville Clear Fork; Harrison Ivy, Galion; Mitch Seewer, St. Marys Memorial; Jack Howey, Bellevue; Mahlik Diol, Kenton; Trent Reichelderfer, Kenton; Luke Baird, Kenton; Jordan Danylchuk, Van Wert; Noah Creed, Ontario; Cam Todd, Ontario; Ethan Pensante, Ontario; Nolan Hatfield, Ontario; Bryce Lyon, Bellville Clear Fork; Matt Thran, Bellville Clear Fork; Braeden Dunlap, St. Marys Memorial.

Division V

First team Offense

ENDS — Cameron Reynolds, Rossford, 6-4, 195, Jr.; Will Varner, Tontogany Ostego, 6-0, 189, Sr.; Brady Patterson, Milan Edison, 5-10, 150, Sr.

LINEMEN — Addison Clark, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 291, Sr.; Hunter Lacer, Oak Harbor, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Kaleb Kuhlman, Genoa, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Logan Collins, Milan Edison, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Lukas Reiner, Swanton, 6-2, 235, Sr.

QUARTERBACK — Mitchell Downs, Tontogany Otsego, 5-10, 195, Jr.; Gabe Petersen, Archbold, 6-2, 185, Sr.

BACKS — Jaden Rayford, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-2, 192, So.; Noah Edwards, Genoa, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Sam Stoll, Milan Edison, 6-1, 190, Sr.

KICKERS — James Hill, Milan Edison, 6-4, 160, Sr.; Sam Witt, Genoa, 5-10, 180, So.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — Antonio Salinas, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Marcus Eastwood, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 215, Sr.; Dylan O’Quinn, Millbury Lake, 6-5, 260, Sr.; Clay Noblit, Van Buren, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Xavier Williams, Swanton, 5-11, 195, Sr.

LINEBACKERS — Tyler Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 182, Sr.; Dalton Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 202, Sr.; Andrew Bench, Genoa, 6-5, 215, Jr.; Christian Kahle, Liberty Center, 5-10, 205, Sr.

BACKS — Josiah Bradfield, Genoa, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Alex Ross, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Nic Rodriguez, Archbold, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Gage Pachlhofer, Swanton, 5-9, 165, Sr.

PUNTER — Josh McCauley, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 168, Sr.

SECOND team Offense

ENDS — Gram Dick, Bucyrus, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Richie Knowlton, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Devin Mauricio, Fostoria, 5-8, 150, So.

LINEMEN — Brandon Hayes, Northwood, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Dalton Andrews, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, 259, Sr.; Matthew Iliff, Van Buren, 6-4, 230, Sr.; Cash Gericke, Archbold, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Nick Bovee, Liberty Center, 6-3, 310, Sr.

QUARTERBACK — Skyler Garcia, Fostoria, 5-8, 150, Sr.

BACKS — Daniel Beemer, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Jacob Leal, Van Buren, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Chris Pickett, Rossford, 6-0, 195, Sr.

KICKER — Anthony Howard, Swanton, 6-0, 150, Sr.; Orry Killiam, Liberty Center, 5-11, 146, Jr.

second team defense

LINEMEN — Zach Henline, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Cole Roob, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 250, Jr.; Bret Llewellyn, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Lucas Frankforther, Liberty Center, 5-10, 240, Sr.; Logan Roth, Archbold, 5-9, 180, Sr.

LINEBACKERS — Clay Schulte, Oak Harbor, 5-11, 160, So.; Jack Lykins, Milan Edison, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Ben Zimmerman, Archbold, 6-3, 205, Sr.

BACKS — Jon Lucas, Northwood, 6-1, 160, Jr.; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 170, So.; Chris Davis, Huron, 6-2, 180, Sr.; North West, Liberty Center, 5-10, 180, Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR; Sam Stoll, Milan Edison; Noah Edwards, Genoa.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR; Tyler Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Antonio Salinas, Pemberville Eastwood.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Dominique, Archbold.

Honorable mention

Brent Deyarmond, Rossford; Seth Welch, Pemberville Eastwood; Blake Osborn, Millbury Lake; Michael Lawniczak, Swanton; Sam Petersen, Archbold; Caleb Carpenter, Liberty Center; Tristen Ball, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jared Ochs, Huron; Aiden Warncke, Archbold; Mac Heuser, Northwood; Anthony Williams, Northwood; Austin Meier, Tontogany Etsego, Jared Tomson, Milan Edison; Keith Welborn, Huron; Jerret Sowers, Willard; Spencer Parrot, Willard; Harley Robinson, Bucyrus; Hunter Vogel, Paulding.

Division VI

First team Offense

ENDS — Chase Sumner, Ada, 5-11, 152, Sr.; Jeff Dunsmore, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Jacob Wenning, Coldwater, 6-1, 170, Jr.; Payton Tunis, Hicksville, 5-9, 155, Sr.

LINEMEN — John Dirksen, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-5, 300, Sr.; Damian Lanzer, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-11, 225, Sr.; Joey Adkins, Gibsonburg, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Caleb Stone, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Thomas Schwieterman, Coldwater, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Ben Dues, Spencerville, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Connor Bowker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 218, Sr.

QUARTERBACK — Seth Conley, Ada, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Jacob Greer, Hicksville, 6-2, 194, Sr.; Austin May, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, 194, Sr.

BACKS — Will Homan, Fort Recovery, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Trevor Shawber, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Chris Pickler, Spencerville, 5-7, 170, Sr.; Brock Martin, Attica Seneca East, 6-0, 195, Sr.

KICKER — Eli Heaster, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, 174, Jr.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — Blaine Swartzmiller, Attica Seneca East, 6-3, 215, Jr.; Grant Frederick, Carey, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Andrew Stocker, Fort Recovery, 6-0, 260, Sr.; Caleb Rausch, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-4, 275, Jr.; Davon Tyson, Delphos Jefferson, 6-4, 215, Sr.; Micah Pearson, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 196, Jr.

LINEBACKERS — A.J. Dobbins, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, 203, Sr.; Dylan Cornwell, Attica Seneca East, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Tyler Schlarman, St. Henry, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Caleb Stone, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Sam Huelsman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-4, 220, Jr.; Matthew Heckler, Lima Central Catholic, 6-3, 186, Sr.

BACKS — Kainon Ruffing, Attica Seneca East, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Will Poling, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Matt Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, 150, Jr.; Drew Armstead, Spencerville, 5-5, 133, Jr.; Ron Banks, Lima Central Catholic, 5-8, 175, Jr.

PUNTER — Bo Smith, Attica Seneca East, 5-10, 194, Sr.

SECOND team Offense

ENDS — Lucas Streacker, Lakota, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Kaleb Landin, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Nick Tangeman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-4, 180, Jr.; Peter Boice, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 185, Sr.

LINEMEN — Peyton Lange, St. Henry, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Jakob Hoschak, Ada, 6-2. 263. Sr.; Thomas Ungruhn, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Matt Kuess, Fort Recovery, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Howard Pleasant, Defiance Tinora, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Daniel Moncivais, Hicksville, 5-7, 187, Sr; Eli Yahl, Spencerville, 6-5, 280, Sr.

QUARTERBACK — Tyler Gabel, Kansas Lakota, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Daylon Lange, St. Henry, 6-1, 160, Sr.

BACKS — Bremen Auer, Delphos Jefferson, 5-6, 177, Sr.; Aidan Loveridge, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Bradley Mendoza, Gibsonburg, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Nolan Habodasz, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Shaun Thomas, Lima Central Catholic, 5-10, 192, Sr.

KICKER — Blake Dippold, Coldwater, 5-9, 190, So.

second team defense

LINEMEN — Andrew Kreais, Gibsonburg, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Miachel Hellgren, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Jacob Maley, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, 265, Jr.; Chris Loughman, Ashland Crestview, 5-10, 230, Sr.; T.J. Rhamy, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-8, 185; Parker Thiel, Hicksville, 5-7, 172, Sr.

LINEBACKERS — Nate Kissell, Gibsonburg, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Colton Campbell, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Jordan Clauss, Carey, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Brendan Dingus, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Gabe Contreras, Hicksville, 5-7, 172, Sr.; Jacob Settlemire, Spencerville, 5-8, 185, Sr.

BACKS — Brady Jaso, Gibsonburg, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Ben Werner, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Cole Heinlen, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Dakota Bricker, Bluffton, 5-7, 160, Sr.; Colton Rader, Kansas Lakota, 5-11, 170, Sr.

PUNTER — Dylan Schreder, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-9, 165, Jr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Homan, Fort Recovery.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: A.J. Dobbins, Findlay Liberty-Benton.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: John Dirksen, Maria Stein Marion Local.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Palte, Lima Central Catholic.

Honorable Mention

Ryan Luttmer, St. Henry; Paul Wourms, St. Henry; Ryan Buening, St. Henry; Zach Niekamp, St. Henry; Caden Niekamp, St. Henry; Nick Hawk, Rockford Parkway; Caden May, Rockford Parkway; Theo Hernandez, Gibsonburg; Paul Latz, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Bryce Ketner, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Noah Power, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Hunter Crippin, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Jack Bassett, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Adam Simon, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Conor Greer, Liberty-Benton; Grant Vermilya, Liberty-Benton; Tyler Dillon, Liberty-Benton; Justin Risner, Liberty-Benton; Gage Murphy, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Brayden Wentling, Carey; Logan Smiley, Carey; Adam Hackworth, Carey; Noah Mattson, Ada; Ethan Swaney, Ada; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove; Riley Schumacher, Columbus Grove; Will Morrow, Hamler Patrick Henry; Gavin Conrad, Bluffton; Justin Haggard, Bluffton; Nate Love, Attica Seneca East; Tyler Turek, Attica Seneca East; Trevor Franks, Lakota; Andrew Patterson, Margaretta; Tallen Kennedy, Margaretta; Zack Luma, Margaretta; Levi Garner, Elmwood; Andrew Kreais, Gibsonburg; Caleb Barrientes, Columbus Grove; Garrett Dudley, Ashland Crestview; Brayden O’Dell, Lima Central Catholic; Enoch Jones, Columbus Grove; Austin Stevens, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Curt Grube, Fort Recovery; Jordan Bonifas, Delphos Jefferson; Sammy Santaguida, Lima Central Catholic; Noah Koester, Kansas Lakota; Logan Graffin, Castalia Margaretta; Hunter VanWert, Metamora Evergreen; Kaleb Jefferson, Bluffton; Christian Durbin, Ashland Crestview; Logan Shultz, Lima Central Catholic; Jack Werner, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Nick Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta; Wyatt Smith, Bucyrus Wynford; Jay Oswalt, Ashland Crestview; Addison Weaver, Gibsonburg; Aaron Everhart, Ada; Carly Stevens, Ashland Crestview; Victor Cote, Hicksville; Lane Fry, Ashland Crestview; Christian Sanderlin, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Chayse Singer, Sherwood Fairview; Nick Beemer, Metamora Evergreen; Collin Lane, Castalia Margaretta; Elijah Ernst, Kansas Lakota; Owin Seevers, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Robbie Miller, Bucyrus Wynford; Jordan Imbody, Bucyrus Wynford; Cameron Shifflet, Ashland Crestview; Grant Donnald, Metamora Evergreen; Nickiya Williams, Lima Central Catholic.

Division VII

First team Offense

ENDS — Carter Nofziger, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 190, sr.; Zach Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, 152, jr.; Travis Siebenaler, Edon, 5-9, 165, sr.

TIGHT END — Devon Triplett, Crestline, 6-4, 210, jr.

LINEMEN — Ethan Steiner, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, 200, sr.; Chris Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-4, 210, jr.; Zak Reed, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-11, 235, sr.; Ryan Watt, Monroeville, 6-0, 210, sr.; Eli Branham, Edgerton, 6-2, 250, jr.; Jimmy Sweat, Lucas, 6-5, 268, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Jared Breece, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-1, 175, jr.; Jared Huelsman, Minster, 6-0, 195, sr.; Drew Kline, Convoy Crestview, 5-9, 155, jr.

BACKS — Tyler Suboski, West Unity Hilltop, 5-9, 170, sr.; Austin Jones, Tiffin Calvert, 6-2, 185, jr.; Seth Bailey, Plymouth, 5-10, 205, sr.; Hunter Prince, Edgerton, 6-0, 180, soph.

KICKER — Joey Catalano, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 155, sr.

First team DEfense

LINEMEN — Alec Bower, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, 230, sr.; Andrew Smith, McComb, 5-10, 165, jr.; Nick Theis, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-0, 231, sr.; Luke Nickoli, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, 185, sr.; Hogan Scheid, Monroeville, 6-1, 230, sr.; Dylan Hicks, Convoy Crestview, 6-2, 230, sr.

LINEBACKERS — Brice Markel, McComb, 6-1, 210, jr.; Noah Good, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 175, jr.; Ethan Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-7, 205, sr.; Ethan Clum, Crestline, 5-11, 185, jr.; Trevor Gibson, Convoy Crestview, 6-1, 195, sr.

BACKS — Tanner Schroeder, McComb, 5-11, 175, jr.; Parker Brown, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-10, 174, sr.; Nic Somodi, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, 195, jr.; Isaac Schmiesing, Minster, 5-10, 175, sr.; Wade Sheets, Convoy Crestview, 6-2, 170, jr.

PUNTER — Ben Slough, Arlington, 5-9, 168, sr.

SECOND team Offense

ENDS — David Patterson, North Baltimore, 6-0, 160, sr.; Braydon Cape, Edgerton, 6-1, 175, jr.; Eli Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-1, 170, sr.

TIGHT END — Cody Frericks, Minster, 6-3, 180, jr.

LINEMEN — Corey Plassman, Leipsic , 6-1, 215, sr.; Christian Currie, McComb, 6-4, 260, sr.; Chase Masters, Hilltop, 5-10, 200, sr.; Luke Brickner, Tiffin Calvert, 5-11, 245, jr.; Sam Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-10, 165, jr.; Drew Herman, Edgerton, 6-2, 215, sr.; Hunter Miles, Defiance Ayersville, 6-1, 210, sr.

QUARTERBACK — Keith Jenkins, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-0, 166, jr.; Nick Lukasko, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-4, 185, sr.; Jeb Grover, Lucas, 5-10, 188, jr.

BACKS — Kheaghan Loe, McComb, 5-9, 175, jr.; Caleb Moore, Crestline, 5-11, 195, jr.; Jackson Lauger, Lucas, 5-9, 165, sr.

KICKER — Juan Hermida, Edgerton, 5-10, 140, jr.

second team defense

LINEMEN — Noah Puente, Leipsic, 6-0, 210, sr.; Alec Bollinger, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, 174, jr.; Taylor Hartman, Edgerton, 5-6, 165, jr.; Brendan Clark, Holgate, 6-3, 280, sr.; Brian Merritt, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-10, 230, jr.; Dakota Dunifon, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-1, 220, sr.

LINEBACKERS — Donovan Bickelhaupt, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, 210, jr.; Braydon Niese, Leipsic, 5-10, 172, sr.; Josh Recker, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, 205, jr.; August Boehnlein, Minster, 6-0, 195, jr.; Kolton Keith, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-0, 200, sr.

BACKS — Caleb Price, Arlington, 6-2, 178, sr.; Alex Lehmkuhl, Minster, 6-0, 175, sr.; Clayton Flegal, 6-2, 170, jr.

PUNTER — Jared Wurst, Delphos St. John’s, 6-4, 200, jr.

Co-OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Drew Kline, Convoy Crestview; Jared Breece, Pandora-Gilboa.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luke Nickoli, Norwalk St. Paul.

LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Eli Branham, Edgerton; Zak Reed, Norwalk St. Paul .

COACH OF THE YEAR: Luke Taviano, Lima Perry.

Honorable mention

Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore; Brady Rader, North Baltimore; Cole Rieman, Leipsic; Trevor Brubaker, Arcadia; Austin Price, Cory-Rawson; Daylin Pees, Dola Hardin Northern; Brice Kirian, Sycamore Mohawk; Tristian Sherrick, McComb; Clay Santos, McComb; Kyle Wasson, McComb; Josh Wauters, Pandora-Gilboa; Josh Shartell, Pandora-Gilboa; Travis Maag, Pandora-Gilboa; Zeb George, Pandora-Gilboa; Jack Blaisdell, West Unity Hilltop; Sam Shilling, West Unity Hilltop; Christian McKinney, West Unity Hilltop; Park Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert; Robby Paul, Tiffin Calvert; Jacob Darr, Fremont St. Joseph; Dylan Filliater, Fremont St. Joseph; Joe Stover, Tiffin Calvert; Clay Waisner, Holgate; Zach Nihart, Holgate; Ben Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central; Clay Wimmer, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Grant Schlagbaum, Convoy Crestview; Josh Poulson, Antwerp; Kedryk Leeth, Sycamore Mohawk; Avery Powers, New Bremen; Derick Dealey, Convoy Crestview; Charles Stefanek, Convoy Crestview; Ty Clark, Crestline; Brandon Heitkamp, New Bremen; Noah Price, Fremont St. Joseph; Hunter Showalter, Haviland Wayne Trace; Devin Emerling, Defiance Ayersville.

