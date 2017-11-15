MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

87th District Representative Wes Goodman resigns

Posted On Wed. Nov 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

State Rep. Wes Goodman, R-Cardington, whose 87th District includes Wyandot and Seneca counties, has resigned over “inappropriate behavior,” according to media reports.

“We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service,” Goodman said in a statement. “For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry.

“As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

Goodman was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2016, representing a district that includes all of Wyandot County and portions of western Seneca County.

Goodman is the second local representative to the state legislature to resign for inappropriate behavior in office in the last 30 days. In October, State Sen. Cliff Hite resigned after reports surfaced that he had acted inappropriately toward a female state employee.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Lawsuit seeks to stop work on gas pipeline in Ohio, Michigan

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Ohio transfers sick inmate to death house ahead of execution

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 14 Nov 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Off

Prep Football: Four Lakota players on SBC first team

Four Lakota players earned first-team honors as the Sandusky Bay Conference released its all-conference football teams for the River Division on
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company