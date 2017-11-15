87th District Representative Wes Goodman resigns

State Rep. Wes Goodman, R-Cardington, whose 87th District includes Wyandot and Seneca counties, has resigned over “inappropriate behavior,” according to media reports.

“We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service,” Goodman said in a statement. “For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry.

“As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

Goodman was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2016, representing a district that includes all of Wyandot County and portions of western Seneca County.

Goodman is the second local representative to the state legislature to resign for inappropriate behavior in office in the last 30 days. In October, State Sen. Cliff Hite resigned after reports surfaced that he had acted inappropriately toward a female state employee.

