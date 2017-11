A former State Highway Patrol trooper was among 14 people indicted Tuesday by a Hancock County grand jury.

Dean W. Laubacher, 49, of Findlay, was charged with theft in office, a fifth-degree felony, for allegedly stealing $764 from the State Highway Patrol on March 7, 2016.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Laubacher has since retired.

Comments

comments