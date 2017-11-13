Routson to seek one more term

Longtime judge Reginald Routson announced today he will seek one more term in office next year.

Routson, of Findlay, said he will file petitions with the Hancock County Board of Elections by March to run as a Democrat in the May primary for common pleas court judge.

No other candidates have yet indicated they will run for the 6-year position.

Routson, 64, is easily Hancock County’s most senior judge in either the county or city courts, with retirements in recent years of Judge Allan Davis and Joseph Niemeyer.

He has been a judge since 1989 when he was appointed to the Findlay Municipal Court bench, and moved on to common pleas court in 1998 after winning a seat vacated by the death of Judge John T. Patterson.

If Routson, who turns 65 in September, is re-elected next November, it would be his last. Under current state law, a judge cannot seek office unless they would be under the age of 70 when the term begins.

