MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Routson to seek one more term

Posted On Mon. Nov 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Longtime judge Reginald Routson announced today he will seek one more term in office next year.

Routson, of Findlay, said he will file petitions with the Hancock County Board of Elections by March to run as a Democrat in the May primary for common pleas court judge.

No other candidates have yet indicated they will run for the 6-year position.

Routson, 64, is easily Hancock County’s most senior judge in either the county or city courts, with retirements in recent years of Judge Allan Davis and Joseph Niemeyer.

He has been a judge since 1989 when he was appointed to the Findlay Municipal Court bench,  and moved on to common pleas court in 1998 after winning a seat vacated by the death of Judge John T. Patterson.

If Routson, who turns 65 in September, is re-elected next November, it would be his last. Under current state law, a judge cannot seek office unless they would be under the age of 70 when the term begins.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Terror Sentencing

Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Ohio Voting rolls in Tuesday, Nov. 7th 2017

No early problems logged as Ohioans vote on 2 ballot issues

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 12 Nov 2017
Off

Prep volleyball: Seniors go out with bang

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff writer Peighton Troike enjoyed making new friends through playing in Sunday night’s 24th annual Fostoria Athletic
Posted On 12 Nov 2017
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals Division I Cin. Colerain 49, Mason 21 Cin. St. Xavier 37, Cin. Sycamore 7 Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Euclid 22
Posted On 11 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company