Fostoria woman injured in Washington Township accident

FOSTORIA — A Fostoria motorist was injured when she hit a utility pole Monday afternoon just west of Fostoria.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Cynthia A. Frias, 53, was driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Hancock County 226 about 2:13 p.m. when the van went off the north side of the road and hit an AEP pole, just east of Washington Township 262.

She was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital by Hanco Ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

Frias was cited for failure to control, the sheriff’s office said.

Her vehicle was towed by Reinhart Towing. Washington Township Fire Department assisted at the accident scene.

