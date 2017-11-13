Fostoria woman injured in Washington Township accident

Posted On Mon. Nov 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOSTORIA — A Fostoria motorist was injured when she hit a utility pole Monday afternoon just west of Fostoria.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Cynthia A. Frias, 53, was driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Hancock County 226 about 2:13 p.m. when the van went off the north side of the road and hit an AEP pole, just east of Washington Township 262.
She was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital by Hanco Ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.
Frias was cited for failure to control, the sheriff’s office said.
Her vehicle was towed by Reinhart Towing. Washington Township Fire Department assisted at the accident scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Terror Sentencing

Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Ohio Voting rolls in Tuesday, Nov. 7th 2017

No early problems logged as Ohioans vote on 2 ballot issues

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1),
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Off

Prep Football: Four Lakota players on SBC first team

Four Lakota players earned first-team honors as the Sandusky Bay Conference released its all-conference football teams for the River Division on
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Off

Prep Soccer: Nine from the region earn second-team all-Ohio honors

No area players earned a spot on the first team but nine did earn second-team honors as the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association released
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company