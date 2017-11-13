Findlay BMV office closed due to burst water pipe

Area residents who made the trip to Findlay’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles office to renew their licenses were greeted with some unfortunate news this morning: an office closed due to a burst water pipe.

The BMV says the license bureau, 8210 Hancock County 140, is closed until at least Wednesday due to water damage from the burst pipe. However, the title office at the same location remains open for regular hours.

For those needing to renew their license, the following agencies are open and available:

275 N. Hickory St., Ottawa; 419-523-3210

235 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky; 419-294-0016

1616 E. Wooster St., Suite 30, Bowling Green; 419-354-2886

457 E. Market St., Tiffin; 419-448-6446

419 N. Elizabeth St., Suite B, Lima; 419-229-9888

2302 Harding Highway, Lima; 419-221-3533

1021 W. Lima St., Suite 101, Kenton; 419-675-2969

