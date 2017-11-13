Previous Story
Findlay BMV office closed due to burst water pipe
Posted On Mon. Nov 13th, 2017
Area residents who made the trip to Findlay’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles office to renew their licenses were greeted with some unfortunate news this morning: an office closed due to a burst water pipe.
The BMV says the license bureau, 8210 Hancock County 140, is closed until at least Wednesday due to water damage from the burst pipe. However, the title office at the same location remains open for regular hours.
For those needing to renew their license, the following agencies are open and available:
- 275 N. Hickory St., Ottawa; 419-523-3210
- 235 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky; 419-294-0016
- 1616 E. Wooster St., Suite 30, Bowling Green; 419-354-2886
- 457 E. Market St., Tiffin; 419-448-6446
- 419 N. Elizabeth St., Suite B, Lima; 419-229-9888
- 2302 Harding Highway, Lima; 419-221-3533
- 1021 W. Lima St., Suite 101, Kenton; 419-675-2969