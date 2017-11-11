Three transported to hospital after accident

An accident at 1 p.m. in Blanchard Township has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Marissa Schimmoeller, 24, from Columbus Grove, headed north on Hancock 16 in a 2005 Chevy Venture and stopped for the stop sign on U.S. 224. She began to cross, but did not see Diane J. Fuerst, 58, from Ottawa, in a white Chrysler minivan headed west on U.S. 224. Schimmoeller hit Fuerst in the driver’s side of the minivan, sending it into a ditch.

A private vehicle took Fuerst and her passenger, Debra Inkrott, 59, also from Ottawa, to St. Rita’s Care in Ottawa. Hanco EMS took Schimmoeller to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Both cars were towed from the scene with heavy damage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Schimmoeller was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Blanchard Valley Township Fire, McComb Fire, Hanco EMS, Blanchard Fire from Putnam County, Dicks Towign and The Shop Towing all assisted at the scene.

Comments

comments