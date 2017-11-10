Red Cross helped 20 families after storm

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter said Friday it has provided help to more than 20 families whose homes were destroyed or suffered major damage during the storms and tornadoes that struck the area last Sunday.

Red Cross volunteer disaster teams are working with families in Hancock, Seneca and Crawford counties to provide emotional support and immediate assistance, including clothing, food, cleaning supplies and medical needs.

“The tornadoes and strong winds were devastating to a number of homes,” said Executive Director Todd James. “Our teams have done a great job of identifying the families in need and providing help right away.”

The Red Cross said it will continue to work with the families, providing additional assistance as needed, and helping with information, resources and referrals.

Last Sunday night, the Hancock County Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Findlay at the request of city officials during the evacuation of Highland Estates Mobile Home Park after the storm. The park was evacuated due to a gas leak caused by damage from the storm.

The National Weather Service later determined that storm damage in Findlay was caused by straight-line winds. The weather service said two tornadoes touched down in Seneca County, one near Republic and another near West Lodi.

