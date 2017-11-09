MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Commissioners open bids for Dalzell Ditch project

Posted On Thu. Nov 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Great Lakes Demolition, Vickery, was the apparent low bidder for the Dalzell Ditch maintenance project when bids were opened Thursday morning.

The company bid $455,612. The only other bid was from Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, was about $492,957.

The bids will be reviewed before Hancock County commissioners award the contract. Work is expected to begin this fall.

The project was estimated at $584,000, with property owners paying about $500,000 and the state, Findlay and Liberty Township paying the remainder.

The project has been discussed for about 21 years. Dalzell Ditch, which runs through residential neighborhoods in northwestern Findlay, has been a source of flooding problems in the area. Maintenance of the ditch has been discussed several times.

The commissioners also approved a resolution to purchase a 2018 Jeep Cherokee for $23,300 from Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The vehicle will be for the county engineer’s office and replace a 2006 Ford Explorer.

State motor vehicle gas tax will pay for the purchase, not general fund money.

Steve Wilson, project manager for the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, said the conservancy board will meet in Defiance Tuesday and the board will receive an update from Stantec, the engineering firm handling design of Blanchard River flood reduction plans. Bids are expected to be sought for tree removal in the area where widening will be done in the spring through a portion of downtown Findlay.

The commissioners also held an executive session with the stated purposes for threatened litigation, potential litigation and potential real estate acquisition. No action was taken.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio Terror Sentencing

Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Sashi Brown Nov. 6th Press conference

Browns declare failed QB trade sabotage rumors 'wholly untrue'

Posted On07 Nov 2017

Michigan Senate looks to allow concealed guns in schools

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Ohio Voting rolls in Tuesday, Nov. 7th 2017

No early problems logged as Ohioans vote on 2 ballot issues

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA Regional Semifinals ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
Off

Prep sports: Van Buren trio sign with D-II schools

A trio of Van Buren athletes signed to play college athletics at the NCAA Division II level on Wednesday. Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
Off

Pro football: Hyde at center of Bills’ turnover spree

    By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Micah Hyde doesn’t have any concerns over how many yards
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company