Commissioners open bids for Dalzell Ditch project

Great Lakes Demolition, Vickery, was the apparent low bidder for the Dalzell Ditch maintenance project when bids were opened Thursday morning.

The company bid $455,612. The only other bid was from Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, was about $492,957.

The bids will be reviewed before Hancock County commissioners award the contract. Work is expected to begin this fall.

The project was estimated at $584,000, with property owners paying about $500,000 and the state, Findlay and Liberty Township paying the remainder.

The project has been discussed for about 21 years. Dalzell Ditch, which runs through residential neighborhoods in northwestern Findlay, has been a source of flooding problems in the area. Maintenance of the ditch has been discussed several times.

The commissioners also approved a resolution to purchase a 2018 Jeep Cherokee for $23,300 from Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The vehicle will be for the county engineer’s office and replace a 2006 Ford Explorer.

State motor vehicle gas tax will pay for the purchase, not general fund money.

Steve Wilson, project manager for the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, said the conservancy board will meet in Defiance Tuesday and the board will receive an update from Stantec, the engineering firm handling design of Blanchard River flood reduction plans. Bids are expected to be sought for tree removal in the area where widening will be done in the spring through a portion of downtown Findlay.

The commissioners also held an executive session with the stated purposes for threatened litigation, potential litigation and potential real estate acquisition. No action was taken.

Comments

comments