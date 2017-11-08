MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Accident sends two to hospital

Posted On Wed. Nov 8th, 2017
An accident at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday sent two women to Blanchard Valley Hospital, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Matthew Fletcher, 20, of Findlay, was driving a 2004 Mercury van in the 1600 block of Tiffin Avenue when he rear ended Timothy Oller, 50, of Findlay, who was driving a 2015 Kia Rio. Oller was waiting to turn into Port Royal Cigar.

Rebecca Speck, 36, and Katie Speck, 18, both of whom were in Fletcher’s car, were taken to Blanchard Valley via Hanco.

Fletcher was cited for failing to keep assured clear distance.

