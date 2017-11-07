MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Weather service: Straight-line winds caused Findlay storm damage

Posted On Tue. Nov 7th, 2017
By :
The National Weather Service reported 9 tornadoes from Sunday’s storms across Ohio, but the weather service says Findlay’s damage was caused by straight-line winds.

The weather service’s Cleveland office issued its report late last night, saying that at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, straight-line wind gusts of between 80 and 90 mph moved through the city from the west-southwest, starting near Hancock County 140.

That estimate would put the wind gusts around the same strength as gusts during the June 2012 derecho event.

According to the weather service, the winds pushed through the industrial park near the Kohl’s distribution center, causing roof and wall damage before pushing into the area around West Trenton Avenue and Interstate 75.

Winds blew down the front door and windows of GER Mongolian Grill, 1123 W. Trenton Ave., and caused damage across the interstate at Findlay High School and Millstream Career Center.

The winds then continued down West Trenton Avenue, ripping the front facade off of Ralphie’s, 730 W. Trenton Ave., before damaging a mobile home park, Advance Auto Parts, and Miller’s Meats.

Northeast of the damage along Trenton Avenue, miscellaneous tree damage was noted until reaching areas along Melrose and Crystal Avenues, the weather service said. A couple of mobile homes in the Highland Estates area were shifted, the weather service said, and there was some siding and roof damage to an apartment complex. A large industrial building was also damaged east of Crystal Road.

 

However, Seneca County did see two tornadoes on Sunday; an EF-2 tornado 5 miles north-northeast of Republic, and an EF-1 tornado near West Lodi.

