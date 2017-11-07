Fire damages home, no injuries

A fire damaged a home at 223 Jefferson St. early Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained to the outside wall and was out within 20 minutes of firefighters responding to the call, according to the Findlay Fire Department.

Officials said the family got out of the home before the 16 firefighters responding arrived. No one was injured.

The fire call came at 4:49 a.m. and appeared to be electrical in nature, according to early reports. Damage is estimated at about $3,000.

