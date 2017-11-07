MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fire damages home, no injuries

Posted On Tue. Nov 7th, 2017
By :
A fire damaged a home at 223 Jefferson St. early Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained to the outside wall and was out within 20 minutes of firefighters responding to the call, according to the Findlay Fire Department.

Officials said the family got out of the home before the 16 firefighters responding arrived. No one was injured.

The fire call came at 4:49 a.m. and appeared to be electrical in nature, according to early reports. Damage is estimated at about $3,000.

